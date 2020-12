Weather Alerts

Cool front to our North is spreading clouds across the region that will stay with us through mid-afternoon before clearing out.

Because of that, highs will stay in the upper sixties this afternoon with light breezes.

The front moves through later today, and will take the clouds out of the picture for tomorrow.

The front will leave some breeziness in it's wake...

The next 7 days see a pleasant warming trend into the upper seventies next week.