Heating up to finish the week

Weather Alerts

An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday and last through 9 p.m. Friday as highs soar back into the one-teens briefly.

In addition, through early tomorrow, we remain under a Smoke Advisory from the SCAQMD as a result of wildfires burning to our North, and winds bringing that smoke into Southern California.

Air Quality has deteriorated significantly today, with an AQI reading in parts of the Valley at 157, which means that even if you do not suffer from respiratory issued, you're encouraged to stay indoors and breath air filtered through air conditioning. Swamp cooler usage is not recommended given the lack of filtration.

Fire danger is climbing as well. Dew points are dropping, and highs are rising, so there is considerable wildfire risk in our Mountain Communities.

Highs peak Thursday and Friday, returning to near-normal levels by the weekend.