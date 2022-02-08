Turning up the heat this week

An Excessive Heat Watch (likely becoming a Warning) goes into effect tomorrow at 11 a.m. for the Inland Empire and Coastal communities in Orange and Los Angeles counties, and will last through 6 p.m. Friday as daytime highs soar 10-15 degrees above normal.

The Coachella Valley is not included in that Excessive Heat Watch, but we will also see considerable higher than normal conditions as high pressure brings in warmer air across SoCal.

Offshore winds will still be problematic in some areas, with breezy conditions for the Valley into the weekend.

Highs today are expected top out in the lower 80s.

But those numbers move higher as we approach the weekend!

