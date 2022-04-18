Highs peak in the 90s today

Today will be the hottest day of the week, reaching mid-90s before a little cooling tomorrow and more the rest of the week.

Breezy conditions will kick in tomorrow, helping to reduce those highs into the lower 90s. Some wind advisories are up for areas north of the Valley.

Our wind speeds will range in the 15mph to 25mph late tonight and into tomorrow.

We'll see breezy to gusty condition prevail off and on this week, heling to drive down daytime highs. We're looking at 70s (briefly) later this week before returning to near normal highs by the weekend.