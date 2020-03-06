Big changes ahead, starting with cooler temperatures

Local Forecast

After a couple days in the 80s, we're cooling down into the 70s for the weekend. The drop in temperatures will result from a trough of low pressure moving into the region. This same system will bring an increase in cloud cover for Saturday and breezy west winds, 10-20 MPH.

A stronger and wetter storm system will approach Southern California on Monday. This could bring rain to the desert as early as Monday evening with Tuesday being the wettest day with heavy rainfall possible.

This system is still ~96 hours away but preliminary accumulation totals suggest that over an inch is possible. The threat of flooding does exist and motorists should be mindful of the possibility of road closures, mainly along the wash.

This forecast can change. Check back for updates as the timeline and impacts become clearer.