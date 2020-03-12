FLASH FLOOD WARNING in effect for the Coachella Valley

Local Forecast

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the Coachella Valley.

This includes Indio, Palm Springs, Coachella, southeastern Anza, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, southeastern Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, Hwy 74 between Anza And Palm Desert and Thermal that will last until 4:00 p.m. due to heavy rain associated with thunderstorms rolling through the area.

A Flash Flood Watch (area in green) will remain in effect for the mountains and desert until 9:00 p.m.

PSA: TURN AROUND; DON'T DROWN

It only takes 6 inches of water to sweep a person away and 12 inches will do the same to a car.

Rain totals are quick to rise as thunderstorms continue to move across the desert. Check back periodically for updated numbers.

The First Alert Weather Team is staying on top of this active weather situation and will continue to provide updates online and on-air.

