Rain has departed; sunshine remains

The rain arrived Sunday night and persisted into Monday morning. Accumulation around the desert was minimal while higher totals were recorded across the mountains.

As the rain cleared, many were treated to a spectacular rainbow. The photo below shows the view from Morongo Valley.

Photo courtesy of Ron Morgan

After high temperatures in the 70s, the rest of the evening will be a gradual cool down into the low 60s around 9:00 p.m. paired with clear skies.

Tuesday will be an enjoyable fair-weather day across the Coachella Valley with highs in the mid 70s, though breezy at times. Cooling will take place Wednesday into Thursday as the next low pressure system moves into Southern California. A very slight chance for showers exists on Thursday for the low desert but the primary impact from this system will be snow, potentially down to 3,500'.