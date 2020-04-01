Sunshine Returns on the Warmest Day of the Week

Local Forecast

More sunshine than we enjoyed yesterday, thanks to high pressure building in and clearing the clouds away. Highs will remain in the eighties today, in fact approaching ninety, so likely the warmest day this week!

A Wind Advisory is posted to our North until 5 a.m. tomorrow, and while we're not included in that Advisory, we are likely to see breezy conditions tonight and most of Thursday.

The next seven days offer lower eighties through Saturday, with temps falling into the seventies for highs by Sunday and a chance for showers developing late Monday.