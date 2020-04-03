Sunny & dry weekend; rain arrives next week

Local Forecast

Temperatures exactly where we'd expect them to be this time of the year! Palm Springs recorded a high this afternoon of 82 degrees - one degree warmer than yesterday.

Saturday will be very similar to what was felt today; sunny, breezy, and highs in the 80s. It's not until Sunday when we'll begin to notice changes due to an approaching storm system.

Widespread rain will move across Riverside county beginning Monday. The system will be slow to leave the region, providing more precipitation to the Southland, including the Coachella Valley.

Be sure to check back daily for updates as this storm system nears Southern California.