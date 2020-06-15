Feels just like June should

Local Forecast

With low pressure to our north and high pressure to our east, there's not one particular system influencing us. This is leaving us with rather seasonal conditions across the desert.

An average high for the date is 102° and we'll be close to the temperature each afternoon through the middle of the work week before the mercury begins to climb into the weekend.

Saturday is the official start of the summer season. It's June 20th that the summer solstice occurs at 2:43 p.m. PDT.