A Mild Few Days Ahead
Our normal high for the date is 102 degrees, but we'll be running a few degrees shy of that number for the next few days, ahead of a warming trend this weekend. A weak front continues to create windy conditions to the North, and will result in breezy conditions here this afternoon and evening.
A larger upper level low is slowly moving past the Pacific Northwest, and once into the Northern Plains, we'll see highs start to warm up a bit.
Winds this evening will be in the 25-35 mph range through midnight, then will start to calm down.
Highs stay below average through Thursday, but Friday the warming trend begins, getting closer to 110 by early next week.
