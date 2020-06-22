A warmer week ahead

Local Forecast

A warm day in the desert, very similar to yesterday with high temperatures near 109°. Average for the date is 104°.

as of 4:00 p.m.

A ridge of high pressure across the west will provide the warmth through the week with temperatures 5°-7° above the average high.

An increase in cloud cover begins Tuesday afternoon and will persist into Thursday, though temperatures will still remain steady and warm.

There is a cool down beginning Sunday the 28th that will continue into early next week.