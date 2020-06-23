A week of consistently warm afternoons

Local Forecast

Like yesterday, we are feeling the heat across the Coachella Valley! High temperatures range from 106°-109°, as of 3:30 p.m.



A subtle increase in cloud cover through the evening hours can be expected along with a northwest breeze 10-15 MPH.

The same ridge of high pressure that has been building over the west continues is staying steady in its location. This weather pattern will continue to bring warmer than normal temperatures to the desert floor.

Additional clouds can be expected for Wednesday but temperatures will keep their warmth each afternoon. Clearer conditions return for the end of the week.

The heat lingers into Saturday but low pressure will move in from the northwest on Sunday bringing stronger wind and cooler air.