Cool-Down starts this Weekend!

Local Forecast

Above average temperatures linger through today and even tomorrow, but daytime highs will adjust downward by Sunday.

Breezy to moderately gusty winds will help to usher in those cooler temps. Winds will gust to 30 mph in the usually windy spots.

Winds are helping the air quality improve by clearing smoke and other pollutants from the Valley skies. AQI is in the moderate range this morning.

Highs drop down into the nineties for a few days before triple digits return midweek.