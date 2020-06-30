Another Mild Afternoon Expected

Local Forecast

A gentle flow from the Northwest as the Jet Stream eases into to SoCal is keeping our temps cooler than normal for a couple of days.

And the storm system that created windy conditions has moved farther North, allowing winds to subside. The breezy atmosphere has led to better air quality with our AQI in the good range today.

Yesterday we hit 95 at PSP and 97 at TRM (a record for the lowest maximum temp). Today we'll see modestly warmer highs.

Temperatures start to climb as we head toward the Independence Day holiday on Saturday.