A Mild end to the Week

Local Forecast

We're still enjoying below average temps through tomorrow, so take advantage of these unseasonal "cool" conditions! We hit 100 yesterday and will be close to that again today.

With a light NW breeze, the AQI checks in today in the "Moderate" range, and should remain there throughout the day.

High pressure building in over the weekend will thin out the Marine Layer, and result in warmer temperatures across Southern California, with highs here reaching 110 or better as that Marine Layer shrinks.

In the Independence Day holiday and beyond, our temps will remain well above normal each day well into next week.