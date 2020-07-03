Bringing the heat to the holiday weekend

Local Forecast

A very seasonal day here in the desert as we wrap up the work week. Temperatures will gradually cool below the century mark as the sun sets. Clear skies will continue through the night with a breezy northwest wind.

The reason for our rising temperatures this week is a ridge of high pressure that is expanding westward. This trend will continue into the weekend.

If you're planning to cool off by heading to the coast, keep in mind that Los Angeles and Orange county beaches are closed. Regardless, elevated surf will be experienced all the way south into San Diego County.

While not the hottest we've felt this year, this holiday weekend will be bringing the heat! High temperatures will approach 112° on Sunday.