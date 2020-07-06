Plenty of heat for the week ahead

Local Forecast

It was a HOT holiday weekend with temperatures climbing into the one-teens. Average for the date is 107°.

We'll be keeping the heat around through the week, although cooler than what was felt on Sunday. A trough of low pressure will sink south from the north and bring some relief along with gusty wind, at times, to the desert through Wednesday.

By the upcoming weekend we'll be right back in the one-teens, pushing for the hottest temperatures of the year (so far).