Seasonal today; Excessive heat by weekend

Local Forecast

Cooler than yesterday and the closest to average we'll be all week. Average for the date is 107°.

as of 3:30 p.m.

A ridge of high pressure will build over Southern California by the end of the week bringing notably warmer temperatures.

The mercury will continue to climb into the weekend where the Coachella Valley will experience the hottest temperatures of the year (so far).

An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect Saturday morning through Monday evening for dangerous temperatures.