Dangerous heat for weekend

Local Forecast

With a ridge of high pressure building over Southern California, temperatures will soar into the one-teens this weekend.

An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect Saturday morning for all of Eastern Riverside County, including the Coachella Valley.

Sunday we'll be on record watch for the 1985 record of 120°. Current forecast calls for 118°.

Looking to the Pacific, Christina remains a tropical storm as it now tracks into cooler ocean water.

The same high pressure system that will deliver the heat to the desert this weekend, will also steer Cristina to the west, away from Mexico.