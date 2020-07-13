Final day of excessive heat

Local Forecast

Today is the final day of dangerous heat here in the Coachella Valley. The Excessive Heat Warning will be allowed to expire at 8:00 p.m. tonight.

The ridge of high pressure that has been packing a punch with high heat this weekend, will retreat east and weaken its grasp on Southern California.

Temperatures will stay warm but return closer to normal for the remainder of the week. Average is 108°.

Some insight into these warm summer days we're experiencing. Looking solely at June, July, and August, above-normal temperatures have increased over the past 50 years with more than 600 days the past decade.