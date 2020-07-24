A Great Start to the Weekend

Local Forecast

Weak low pressure is keeping temps slightly below average this morning, and will do so most of the weekend.

We are also seeing a significant incursion of Marine Layer into the inland valleys of SoCal, which helps to keep temperatures in check.

For Saturday, the pattern looks very similar, and highs will remain below the seasonal average (108). By Sunday the pattern weakens and high pressure build back in allowing us to heat up a bit.

Next week, we see a return to highs in the 110 to 112 range under sunny skies.