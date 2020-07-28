Dangerous heat expected for Coachella Valley

Local Forecast

Similar to yesterday, temperatures have climbed into the one-teens this afternoon. An average high for the date is 108°.

as of 3:20 p.m.

An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect at 11:00 a.m. Thursday for temperatures that could climb to 120° through Saturday.

Extreme heat can significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses. A frequent, friendly reminder of ways to keep you and your family safe during dangerous temperatures is listed below.

The mercury will continue to climb through the week as a ridge of high pressure expands to the west. Friday is expected to be the hottest day as highs near 120° across the valley floor. The record for Friday's date is 122°.