Cooling temperatures into the weekend

Local Forecast

The Coachella Valley is still feeling above-normal temperatures but cooler weather is on the way!

An average high for the date is 87° and temperatures are in the low 90s on this Thursday afternoon.

as of 3:40 p.m.

As a trough of low pressure will move across this state this weekend increasing moisture across the Southland. The desert will see this in the form of clouds overhead beginning Friday afternoon.

The downward trend of temperatures continues through the weekend and into early next week where highs will top out in the 70s.

