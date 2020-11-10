Skip to Content
Published 7:29 am

A Chilly Start to the Day

A chilly outlook today and really for the remainder of the week as the Jet Stream continues to droop father South, allowing cool air to pool into SoCal.

This morning lows were in the 30s and 40s, with Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings prominent on the map surrounding the Valley.

The Jet Stream continues in it's Southern position through the week.

Highs will slowly warm closer to seasonal normals, but it will take until next week to see average temps return to the Valley.

Patrick Evans

