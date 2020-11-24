Cooler temperatures with more wind for Thanksgiving

Local Forecast

Cooler than yesterday, temperatures have peaked (as of 2:45 p.m.) in the upper 70s this afternoon.

A second trough of low pressure will move into the west coast on Wednesday. This system will bring wet weather to the Pacific Northwest while we remain dry.

Temperatures will continue to cool through the remainder of the week. Average for this time of year is in the low 70s and that's what the valley will experience into Friday.

How does this year compare to years' past? Thanksgiving 2020 will be warmer and drier than year when our highs were in the 50s and more than a half inch of rain was recorded in Palm Springs. However, this year will bring the wind.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Thursday afternoon through Friday night as critical fire weather conditions are expected to occur. This watch includes strong winds out of the northeast with gusts up to 60 MPH in the most wind prone areas.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos and be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are. You can also follow Haley on Facebook and Twitter for more weather information!