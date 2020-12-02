Santa Ana winds bring critical fire weather conditions

Local Forecast

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains, including the San Gorgonio Pass stretching into the Northern Coachella Valley. The combination of Santa Ana winds and drying environment brings critical fire weather conditions to the Southland.

A High Wind Warning goes into effect late tonight for the same area. Gusts within the warned area could reach up to 60 MPH. Read the full warning issued by the National Weather Service here.

Wind speeds will strengthen through the night and into Friday morning. Be cautious of fallen trees and downed power lines, along with other debris that could blow onto the road. Gusts around the Coachella Valley look to peak in the 25-30 MPH range.

Today was cooler than Tuesday with a high in the mid 70s. Temperatures will continue to cool into Thursday before a subtle warming into the weekend.

