Local Forecast

Sunny skies greeted the start of Winter today and we'll be fairly warm as well. Highs will be running close to 80 degrees this afternoon comparted to 75 yesterday.

With the surface high building in, cooler air will remain bottled up to the North through the early part of this Christmas week.

Today, highs will run about ten degrees above normal.

We see some cooler numbers by Christmas Eve, with a sunny Christmas Day.