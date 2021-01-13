Warmer than Normal and continued Dry

Local Forecast

Across the Western US, high pressure is building in from the Pacific and that will result in warmer conditions throughout California.

Temperatures today will be roughly ten degrees above normal, with near record highs some 18 degrees above normal possible by Friday before cooling back down.

That ridge of high pressure will remain close to the coast through the weekend keeping temps in that "well above normal" range until next week.

Today you can anticipate a high of 77, with a low near 50 by tomorrow morning.

In the Martin Luther King, jr. Holiday weekend, highs will remain in the 80s before falling back in the 70s by next week.