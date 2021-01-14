Record high temperature watch through end of week

Local Forecast

A ridge of high pressure continues to build over the Desert Southwest providing warm and dry conditions. This ridge is aiding in high temperatures climbing 15-20° above normal.

Average for the date is 69° but temperatures across the Coachella Valley have climbed into the upper 80s this afternoon. The First Alert Weather Team is on record watch both today and tomorrow.

A Red Flag Warning goes into effect at 4:00 p.m. for San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains. Offshore winds will strengthen and create critical fire weather conditions.

Gusts around the low desert will be near 20 MPH while much stronger gusts are anticipated west of the valley.

Temperatures will begin to cool through the weekend, bringing us back into the low 70s by the middle of next week.

