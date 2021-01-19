Flash Flood Watch issued for Coachella Valley

Local Forecast

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the Coachella Valley as heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding. This watch goes into effect at midnight.

The likelihood of moderate to heavy rain has increased. This has boosted rainfall totals closer to 0.5"-1.0" across the low desert.

This is in addition to gusty winds that can create hazardous travel conditions. Be aware for downed trees and power lines on roadways. The High Wind Warning that went into effect at 1:00 a.m. remains in effect through 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The strongest gusts will remain west of the desert. Around the Coachella Valley, winds will gust 20-25 MPH through the rest of the afternoon.

The same travel concerns exist for mountain roads with snow already falling. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for elevations above 5,500' through Wednesday morning.

What weather are you experiencing? Send your pictures and videos to share@kesq.com!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos and, in addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!