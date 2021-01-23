Tracking a few systems to bring rain and snow to Southern California

Local Forecast

Temperatures will dip below the average high temperature of 70° today with rain and snow for local mountains.

This is the first of three different systems to bring rain and snow to Southern California. System #1 Saturday is expected to bring a chance of rain to the desert with more changes for higher level precipitation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for elevations about 4,000' through 10 p.m. Saturday.

Travel will be difficult for the mountains. Rain chances will taper off by Sunday morning for the first system. A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect late Sunday night through Monday night for storm system #2.

This system will drop snow levels for the mountains under this watch to 3,500'. Anywhere between 3"-7" of snowfall is expected with localized amounts up to 16". By Monday, snow elevations are looking to drop as low as 2,000'. This means high desert communities are looking at a good chance for snow as well. Be prepared for low visibility, possible road closures, and damage to trees and powerlines. There are possible road impacts to lower-elevation roads like I-10 through the San Gorgonio Pass. Rain in the Coachella Valley for system #2 looking to be less than 0.25".

Storm system #3 will impact the region late Wednesday through the following Saturday. Times to see more significant rainfall will be Thursday and Friday. This system holds more uncertainty but also holds the potential for significant rain and snow. Low temperatures overnight will drop into the 30s on the valley floor by the third storm system. Expect high temperatures through the week to remain between the mid 50s to low to mid 60s. Welcome winter!