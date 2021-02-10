Warmer days ahead of next system

Local Forecast

A much warmer day in the desert this afternoon compared to yesterday's cool and cloudy conditions. Temperatures climbed into the low 80s this afternoon. Similar highs expected tomorrow.

High pressure is building over Southern California into Thursday providing the warmer-than-normal temperatures across the desert. The next trough of low pressure to move into the west coast arrives Friday.

Friday's system does look to bring light rain (west of the desert) and light snow in the high elevations of Riverside County mountains.

The biggest impact to the Coachella Valley will be the wind. Sustained winds near 15 MPH with gusts around 30 MPH are expected throughout the day.

