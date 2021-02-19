Sunny and Mild but Windy Tomorrow

Local Forecast

Today temperatures started out on the chilly side, with lows falling into the 30s and 40s!

High pressure over Nevada and Utah will keep us sunny today and through the weekend, but gusty winds are likely tomorrow.

Winds are expected to reach 20-25 MPH Saturday afternoon, the calm down in the later evening hours.

This afternoon, winds will be light and highs near our seasonal normals.

Tomorrow that storm system moves in across the Sierras bringing those gusty winds into play.

Highs through the weekend will remain in the seventies but heading into next week we start to warm up nicely into the eighties!

