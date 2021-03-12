Warming temperatures into the weekend

Local Forecast

High temperatures peaked in the 60s for the third day in a row. An average high for the date would be in the upper 70s.

The winter storm system that brought the cooler air, rain, and snow to Riverside County is still slowly exiting Southern California. Light snow will continue atop local mountain overnight but the Winter Storm Warning has expired.

A breezy west wind, 10-15 MPH, will remain on Saturday with gusts 20-25 MPH.

Highs return to the 70s this weekend just in time to spring forward one hour.

Sunday is the beginning of Daylight Saving Time. This is a good opportunity to change the batteries in your smoke alarm, your home's air filter, and even restock your emergency supply kit.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!