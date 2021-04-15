Less Gusty Today and into the Weekend

Local Forecast

Winds will gradually diminish throughout the remainder of today and into tomorrow, but still expect breezy conditions to prevail this afternoon.

An area of low pressure is moving out of the region, the front dragging behind that system is still in close enough proximity to create some gusts in the 25mph range, but the wind advisories for the region have all expired as of 2 a.m.

Winds were exceptionally strong overnight, with gusts well above 40mph here in the Valley.

As the low pressure moves farther East, we'll increasingly warmer daytime highs.

This afternoon will be near seasonal averages, with a gradual warming trend into next week.

Highs are expected to peak early next week in the mid 90s!

