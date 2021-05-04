High trending toward 100 today

Local Forecast

A broad ridge of high pressure will keep the Valley, and most of California, about 10 degree above seasonal averages through the rest of the week.

This means you'll need to heed the usual heat precautions and stay hydrated.

Winds will be fairly light, especially in comparison to the weekend.

The warming continues into Thursday before some cooler air up North makes a move southward.

Highs this afternoon will warm quickly towards 98-100, and we'll see that same pattern through Thursday.

Expect breezy conditions Friday, with gusts to 25mph, and modestly cooler daytime highs for the weekend into the following week.