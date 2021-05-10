Sunny & warm to greet the week
Sunshine and warm conditions to kick-off the work week, with highs close to seasonal norms today. A weak trough will keep highs in check today and tomorrow.
Winds this afternoon and evening (and again tomorrow) will be a bit gusty along the I-10 corridor, so count on breezy conditions.
Highs will be within a few degrees of normal today and tomorrow, but warmer for the middle of the week.
The triple digits make their return by Wednesday--maybe Thursday at the latest--as we move through the week
