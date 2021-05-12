Triple digits return to the desert

Local Forecast

Triple digits are back in the desert! Today brings Palm Springs to its 7th 100°+ day of 2021.

Temperatures will remain warm through the evening hours, similar to yesterday with a slow cooling into the 80s around 9:00 p.m. Clear skies and a north breeze will be present.

These warmer-than-normal temperatures are being aided by a ridge of high pressure that will remain over the west coast for the remainder of the workweek.

Afternoon highs in the low 100s are expected through Friday before returning to more seasonable temperatures on Saturday. Gusty west winds will begin Friday night and strengthen into the weekend. Further cooling near 90° forecast for Sunday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!