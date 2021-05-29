Near average for the weekend with more warming by midweek

Local Forecast

Palm Springs Friday reached a high of 101°. Temperatures will continue to track in the triple digits through the weekend and next week. This is close to average since the average high temperature in Palm Springs is 99°.

The morning hours Saturday will see some passing clouds. By the afternoon, mostly sunny skies will prevail. The evenings will be breezy. Northwest winds gusting in the 30s will be possible along I-10. More wind prone locations, like Whitewater, will see gusts in the 40s by the early evening hours. This same trend is expected Sunday evening as well.

As for temperatures, they will be warming through the holiday weekend. Memorial day will hit 104° with additional warming by the middle of the week. Highs are expected to reach just below 110° by Wednesday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!