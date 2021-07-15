Humidity retreats (briefly)

Local Forecast

The monsoon moisture we've experienced most of the week is pushing farther to the East so it feels drier out there today.

Dew points are slowly dropping, meaning your evaporative (swamp) coolers will function more efficiently into the weekend.

Winds out of the North and West will are the main mechanism helping to dry out the atmosphere. It will be breezy this evening and into the overnight before winds subside into Friday.

Temperatures will be quite consistent into the weekend, with highs running near seasonal normals (109) and lows dropping in the 80s each night. Humidity rears its ugly head again by the start of next week.