Hot today; Rain chances increase tomorrow

Local Forecast

Today is the hottest day of the week with temperatures climbing into the one-teens this afternoon. The average high for the date is 109° but Palm Springs was already 5° above that by 3:00 p.m.

Another round of monsoonal thunderstorms is expected to move across Southern California on Friday. Activity is expected to increase through the afternoon and into early Saturday morning.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for eastern Riverside County, including Highway 177 / Rice Road and Blythe, on Friday. Thunderstorms that develop will be capable of producing heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding.

