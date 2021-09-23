Thursday’s Discussion: Wildfire smoke and thunderstorms

Local Forecast

Smoke from wildfires in Central California is being pushed south and responsible for the orange/brown skies overhead. Most of it is remaining aloft in our atmosphere and will continue to hover into Friday. As of this afternoon, air quality around the desert has been in the 'good' to 'moderate' range.

A Special Air Quality Advisory has been issued by South Coast Air Quality Management District for the Coachella Valey and surrounding mountains through Friday afternoon.

An area of low pressure will increase rain chances for Riverside County mountains and desert on Friday. Currently, the risk of flash flooding is minimal but the First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring all storm development closely.

