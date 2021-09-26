Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 6:45 PM

A comfortable week awaits!

Gradual drying as we move through Sunday evening into Monday. Highs next week are going to remain below normal, too, so a pretty good set-up to kick-off October. Drier air is poised to move in.

With Northwesterly winds kicking in, smoke and haze will move back into SoCal from fires burning to our North.

Dew points are pointed lower into tomorrow, so it will feel less muggy despite the smoke and haze moving in.

Highs tomorrow will remain in the lower 90s.

Highs fall even farther into midweek, and remain very comfortable all week long.

7-Day Forecast / CBS Weather / Dewpoint / First Alert Forecast / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Video / Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content