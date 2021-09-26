A comfortable week awaits!

Local Forecast

Gradual drying as we move through Sunday evening into Monday. Highs next week are going to remain below normal, too, so a pretty good set-up to kick-off October. Drier air is poised to move in.

With Northwesterly winds kicking in, smoke and haze will move back into SoCal from fires burning to our North.

Dew points are pointed lower into tomorrow, so it will feel less muggy despite the smoke and haze moving in.

Highs tomorrow will remain in the lower 90s.

Highs fall even farther into midweek, and remain very comfortable all week long.