October off to a great start

Local Forecast

As much as we need some rain in SoCal, October generally provides sunny dry conditions and this weekend is no exception. Highs will be in the mid-90s as they have been all week, so your Oktoberfest celebrations will enjoy fair conditions.

Dew points remain incredibly dry, so fire danger is on the increase, especially in our mountain communities going into the weekend.

Flow at the surface is offshore, so mild weather will hold up through out the Southland into early next week.

If you're traveling around the region, know that the beaches will be above average for temps this weekend due to the mild Santa Ana Winds we're experiencing.

Next week, a trough moves in late Monday into Tuesday which will bring some partly cloudy skies and a reinforcement of cooler air.