Seasonal start to October

Local Forecast

Seasonal weather will be with us as we close out the work week and move into the first weekend of October.

Palm Springs recorded a high temperature of 97° Friday afternoon. The average for the date is 96°. A much more comfortable afternoon than what 2020 brought us when the city reached 113°!

Relief from the super dry conditions arrives this weekend. It'll still be dry enough to use evaporative coolers but not as critically low for fire weather conditions.

High temperatures will remain warm in the mid and upper 90s through the weekend and into Monday. We'll also spot additional clouds through the same timeframe.

Waiting for our next cool down? That arrives Tuesday!

