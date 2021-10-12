Skip to Content
Calm following the storm

Last night's storm brought damaging winds, rain and even hail and has left poor air quality in it's wake. AQI is in the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" this morning for most of the Valley thanks to the blowing sand an dust that is now suspended in the atmosphere.

Wind gusts were dramatic, over 60mph in areas around the Valley.

And while light rainfall fell briefly in the Valley, high desert locations picked up significant rain as well as some hail in Yucca Valley and the rumble of thunder.

The storm system remains a significant weather-maker off to our East through the Intermountain West and the Rockies.

Today will be much cooler than normal (93) by nearly 20 degrees!

The next few days bring warmer conditions, but still below the seasonal norm for the date.

