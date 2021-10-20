A cool start to the day

Morning lows dropped deep into the forties this morning in the Eastern Coachella Valley, while West Valley temps were in the fifites.

A storm system to the North dropped some much needed rain in NorCal, and some snow in the higher elevations of the Sierras, too. That's a bit earlier than last year's start to the wet season.

However the atmosphere here in SoCal remains fairly dry, and dew points are low, so we may see a few clouds over the next few days, but no rain this week.

However, that could change as we move from Sunday into Monday. Another storms system drops into California, and will likely pull farther South, pushing some light rain into SoCal by Monday.

Highs remain in the eighties until Monday.