Warm now, steady cool down next week

While temperatures presently remain above average across the desert, we have cooler days on the horizon. Expect warm, dry conditions to persist through the rest of the weekend and the start of next week.

Stubborn high pressure continues to dominate the region, allowing dry air to filter into Southern California. High pressure finally moves farther inland by the middle of next week, giving us a reprieve from the 90s.

Once high pressure moves east, temperatures should fall to the low 80s and eventually upper 70s. More clouds are anticipated to move in overhead to provide some additional shade from the sun and a much more autumnal feel around the desert.