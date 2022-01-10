Clouds to start the week with seasonable temperatures

Plenty of clouds over the Southland to kickstart the workweek. Still, temperatures climb into the 70s this afternoon. The area of low pressure to our southwest is steering the cloud cover overhead and will continue through the night.

Santa Ana winds will continue through tomorrow. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Inland Empire until 4:00 p.m. Tuesday for gusts up to 50 MPH.

The strongest winds will remain west of the Coachella Valley but gusts up to 20 MPH are still possible around the desert.

More sunshine will join for Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid-70s. High pressure remains through the middle of the week before the next low-pressure system arrives Thursday bringing more moisture into Southern California. The chance for light showers exists for Thursday and the First Alert Weather Team will be tracking it closely.

